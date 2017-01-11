Football: Voro handed Valencia job until end of season

MADRID (AFP/REUTERS) - Salvador 'Voro' Gonzalez will remain in charge of Valencia for the rest of the season, the Spanish Primera Liga football club said on Tuesday.

He had been put in temporary charge for the fifth time in his career at the Mestalla following former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli's shock resignation late last month.

"Valencia CF wishes to reaffirm the club's absolute backing for Voro Gonzalez as first-team coach until the end of the present season," a statement said.

"The club also wishes to stress its total confidence in the ability of the squad and the coaching staff to improve the sporting performance over the coming months with the intention of overcoming the delicate current sporting situation."

Valencia sit just one point outside the relegation zone after surrendering the lead three times in a thrilling 3-3 draw with bottom-placed Osasuna on Monday.

After the game, Voro told local sports newspaper Superdeporte: "We are in need of an important boost in confidence. There are things we need to change and what worries me the most is the psychological aspect.

"We will work on this and I'm optimistic we can turn things around."

He becomes Valencia's third coach of the season after Pako Ayestaran was sacked just four games into the campaign.

Last Saturday, the club's sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch resigned from his post.