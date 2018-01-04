Football: Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu primed for €40m move to China

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Villarreal's top scorer Cedric Bakambu is on the verge of leaving the club to move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, the LaLiga side's coach Javi Calleja said on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The Congolese striker has scored 48 goals in all competitions for Villarreal since joining from Turkish outfit Bursaspor in 2015 for €7.5 million (S$11.9 million).

He has netted nine times in the Spanish top flight this season, making him the joint-fifth top scorer in LaLiga.

Reports in the Spanish media put his release clause at €40 million.

"Bakambu's transfer is being finalised and it could be completed in a matter of hours," Calleja told a news conference ahead of his side's King's Cup game against Leganes.

"It is in the interest of all parties, there is a buyout clause and it looks like they are going to pay it."

Villarreal are sixth in the league standings on 27 points, 18 behind runaway leaders Barcelona, and have been drawn against Lyon in the last 32 of the Europa League.