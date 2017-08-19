Football: Valencia beat Las Palmas 1-0 as new LaLiga season begins amid sombre mood

Valencia CF´s midfielder Dani Parejo (left) fights for the ball with UD Las Palmas´ Argentinian goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola during the Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Aug 18, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Madrid (AFP) - Valencia ended a three-match losing streak against Las Palmas as the new LaLiga season got underway in sombre mood on Friday following the terror attacks in Catalonia which left 14 people dead.

A minute's silence for the victims was held in Valencia and at Leganes, who hosted Alaves, where a moving rendition of "Cant dels Ocells" ("The song of the Birds"), a traditional Catalan song, was also sung.

Italian striker Simone Zaza, a former West Ham player who joined Valencia on a permanent deal in the summer after being loaned out by Juventus, scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute after being set up by Carlos Soler.

Things got worse for Las Palmas, who like Valencia finished mid-table last season, when they were reduced to 10 men when Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic was shown a red card.

Alaves, who lost the Copa del Rey final 3-1 to Barcelona last season before losing coach Mauricio Pellegrino to Southampton of the English Premier League, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leganes.

