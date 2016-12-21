Football: US striker Green quits Bayern for Stuttgart

BERLIN (AFP) - USA international striker Julian Green will leave Bayern Munich for second division VfB Stuttgart in January's transfer window, the German league leaders announced on Wednesday (Dec 21).

With Poland hot-shot Robert Lewandowski as Bayern's first-choice striker, the 21-year-old Green has struggled for opportunities and has signed a deal with Stuttgart until June 2019.

Green spent nearly seven years in Bayern's youth academy and reserve team.

He played for the USA at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and, aged 19, became the youngest player to score at the finals by netting with his first touch of the ball in the 2-1 last 16 defeat to Belgium.

Green is relishing joining fallen giants Stuttgart, who are third in Germany's second tier and chasing promotion at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Bundesliga in May.

"I came to Bayern in the Under-15 team and dreamed of becoming a professional, which I achieved," he said.

"In the last three years, I gained a lot of experience, for which I am grateful.

"Now I have new goals with Stuttgart and am looking forward to the challenge - above all to support Stuttgart in the second half of the season."

Green, whose debut came in November 2013 against Russians CSKA Moscow, made two appearances for Bayern in each of the Champions League and German Cup, but never played in a Bundesliga match.