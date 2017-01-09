Football: United's Ibrahimovic libelled by ex-athletics manager - Swedish court

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - A Swedish court found former national track and field team manager Ulf Karlsson guilty of aggravated libel against Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday for suggesting he used performance-enhancing substances.

The district court in Karlstad ordered Karlsson to pay a fine of 24,000 Swedish kronor (about S$3,800) for comments, at an April 2016 panel discussion, about what he called a sudden weight gain by the 35-year-old, who is Sweden's top goal-scorer.

"The court's opinion is that in the context of what was said Ulf Karlsson gave the impression that Zlatan was doping during his time at (Italian club) Juventus."