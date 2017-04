NYON (REUTERS) - Manchester United's quest for a first Europa League trophy will continue with a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo after the draw was made on Friday.

Ajax Amsterdam will take on Olympique Lyonnais in the other semi-final, with Ajax and Celta playing the first leg at home on May 4.

The return fixtures will be played on May 11, and the final in Stockholm on May 24.