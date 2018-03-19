Football: United extend Ashley Young's contract to 2019

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) - Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension clause on Monday (March 19) to retain the services of utility man Ashley Young until 2019.

The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire this summer, but the English Premier League football team have confirmed that they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months.

Young, who joined United back in 2011 from Aston Villa, has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, as the former winger has made the vast majority of his 30 appearances this season at left-back.

Indeed so impressive has his form been that he has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for friendlies later this month against the Netherlands and Italy.

He earned his 31st Three Lions cap in November 2017 as a substitute in the friendly against Brazil, after nearly four years in the international wilderness.