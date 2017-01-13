Football: Unbeaten in 40, Real Madrid have bigger targets

(REUTERS) - Real Madrid's advance to the King's Cup quarter-finals with a 3-3 draw giving them a 6-3 aggregate victory over Sevilla extended their unbeaten streak to a record 40 matches in all competitions - but coach Zinedine Zidane says it is not enough.

"The treble (La Liga, Champions League and King's Cup) is the goal that everyone wants," the Frenchman said after the match.

"But this is far off and that is only achieved day after day."

This season, Real have won the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup. They are atop La Liga and in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The draw against Sevilla - who Real will also take on again on Sunday (Jan 15) at the Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in La Liga - felt more like a victory.

A late Sergio Ramos penalty and, in the last play of the game, a Karim Benzema strike allowed Real to avoid their first defeat since a 2-0 defeat by Wolfsburg on April 6 last year.

They have lost just twice since Zidane took the reins in January 2016.

Real captain Ramos said the Sevilla match showed a never-say-die quality that bodes well.

"Being at Real Madrid, you're forced to fight until the end and despite the fact we looked to be going through, the team reacted well and earned the draw," he told reporters.

"We can improve on certain things but we didn't lose and we continue on our unbeaten run."

It has taken 30 wins and 10 draws for Zidane's side to break the Spanish record Barcelona set in the 2015-16 campaign.

"It's no mean feat, that's a lot of games unbeaten," Real defender Nacho Fernandez said.

"The bond this team has is really strong. These runs are positive if they lead to winning titles at the end of the season."

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Real are four points clear of Sevilla at the top of the standings and have a game in hand.