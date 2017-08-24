Football: Ulloa signs new deal to complete Leicester revival

LONDON (AFP) - Leicester's Leonardo Ulloa completed his return to favour with the Premier League club as the Argentine striker signed a contract extension on Thursday (Aug 24).

Less than a year after appearing destined to leave Leicester after falling out with then boss Claudio Ranieri, Ulloa's new deal will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2019.

The 31-year-old accused Ranieri of reneging on a promise that he could join another club due to his lack of first-team opportunities.

But since Ranieri's sacking last term and the appointment of Craig Shakespeare as his replacement, Ulloa has gradually worked his way back into Leicester's first-team squad.

"I am so happy because I have lived massive moments with this club and it makes me happy to stay here and fight to help the team and increase the club's history," Ulloa told Leicester's website.

"That is so important and I am so happy for this two-year contract. Now I have to fight to play.

"I will train and give my best. I appreciate it a lot to stay here and I am so happy here now."

Ulloa has made 96 appearances and scored 20 goals in three seasons at Leicester, helping the club to their fairytale Premier League title triumph in 2016.