Football: Uefa charge Liverpool after objects thrown at Man City bus

LONDON (REUTERS) - Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool on Thursday (April 5), a day after fans threw objects at Manchester City's team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have been charged by European soccer's governing body with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances and the case will be dealt with by Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

Liverpool fans organised a "coach welcome" for both teams, lining a side street where the team buses were known to be arriving at the ground.

Merseyside Police, who confirmed two officers were injured in the incident, announced the route the team buses would take to the stadium before the match.

Liverpool fans set off red flares and sang their club's songs before the City coach arrived and beer cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus.

Liverpool apologised to Manchester City for the incident.

The crowd trouble outside the stadium marred Liverpool's comprehensive 3-0 victory over their Premier League rivals.

City's coach providers sent another bus to take the visitors home as the one they had arrived in had been damaged.

Earlier on Thursday, Merseyside Police issued an appeal for footage of the incident on their official Twitter account, asking any supporters who may have filmed the trouble to send their videos to a dedicated email address.