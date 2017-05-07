Football: Two own goals as Bournemouth ensure safety

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom (AFP) - Bournemouth will play Premier League football again next season after they benefited from a late own goal to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Stoke City on Saturday (May 6).

The point for Stoke means they too are realistically safe from relegation for another year after a topsy-turvy game that featured two own goals and several missed chances.

The game started in lacklustre fashion until midway through the first half when Bournemouth's Adam Smith smacked the crossbar from distance and striker Lys Mousset blazed over.

Bournemouth then had a let-off when midfielder Harry Arter went in two-footed on Stoke's Joe Allen and escaped with only a yellow card.

Stoke, whose season has been gradually grinding to a halt, finally woke up with Xherdan Shaqiri and Marc Muniesa going close.

Moments later it was 1-0 to the visitors when a Shaqiri delivery set-piece put Mousset - making his first Premier League start - under pressure and he nodded in for an own goal.

It was Stoke's first away league goal since January and they should have been 2-0 up on the hour but Marko Arnautovic somehow missed with his header from close range.

Bournemouth were level on 62 minutes when they swept up field and Junior Stanislas polished off a fine move.

But barely 10 minutes later Mark Hughes' side retook the lead when Mame Biram Diouf scrambled in and Stoke were eyeing a first away league victory in nearly four months.

Back came Bournemouth with nine minutes to go and it was another own goal, this time defender Ryan Shawcross was the unfortunate culprit when striker Josh King's effort came off the Stoke defender and bounced in.