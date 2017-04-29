Football: Two lucky S'porean fans won tickets to Manchester derby thanks to ST-Mundipharma contest

SINGAPORE - Manchester City fan Benjamin Wan, 53, and his son Kenzie received the chance-of-a-lifetime when they were the winners of The Straits Times-Mundipharma contest that ran in April.

Both football fans won two tickets to watch City play cross-town rivals Manchester United on Thursday (April 27) at the Etihad Stadium. The game ended 0-0.

Besides the tickets, their trip to Manchester included economy-class airfare, accommodation for two nights at a four-star hotel, two-way airport transfers plus a tour of the Etihad. Altogether it was worth $8,000.

Mundipharma, which has its regional headquarters in Singapore, is Manchester City's official healthcare product partner after signing a three-year deal last year.

National serviceman Kenzie, 22, also met former City midfielder and England star Frank Lampard and managed to get a photo with the 38-year-old, who was named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2005.