Football: Two-goal Zaha helps Palace triumph in Selhurst goal fest

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wilfried Zaha scored his first-ever Premier League double as Crystal Palace took a huge step towards avoiding relegation by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 at Selhurst Park and move six points clear of the drop zone.

An astonishing first half delivered five goals in the opening 34 minutes with Zaha, twice, and James Tompkins making a mockery of Palace's recent league form which had brought just one win in 10 league games and three successive home defeats.

Zaha's second, a bullet header from Luka Milivojevic's cross, was particularly impressive, but Brighton, who before this game had scored only seven away goals all season, responded with a close-range effort from Glenn Murray and a sublime finish from Jose Izquierdo.

The second half was never going to top that as Palace guarded their lead against fierce Brighton pressure, with Murray twice going close against his former club.

But Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey held on to earn Palace their first home league win in three months.