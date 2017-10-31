Football: Troy Deeney's 'cojones' lands him in a spot of bother after FA charge over bust-up

(REUTERS) - Watford striker Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after his altercation with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in the Premier League.

Deeney grabbed Allen's face and neck after the pair clashed in the final minutes of Stoke's 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Oct 28).

Match referee Michael Oliver had shown a yellow card to both players, but Deeney has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former professional match officials reviewed the incident on Monday (Oct 30).

Deeney has until Tuesday (Oct 31) to appeal, but will miss Watford's next three league games against Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United if he accepts the charge.

The Englishman took a pop at Arsenal following their 1-2 loss to Watford on Oct 14, saying they lacked "cojones". The Hornets captain is no stranger to controversy, having been jailed for 10months in June 2012 for assault.