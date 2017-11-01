Football: Troy Deeney cops a 3-match ban for violent conduct, Watford and Stoke face FA charge over clash

London (AFP) - Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a three match ban for violent conduct during last Saturday's (Oct 28) fiery Premier League clash with Stoke, the Football Association announced on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The 29-year-old - whose club and Stoke were charged by the FA on Tuesday for failing to control their players - admitted to the offence which saw him press his thumbs into the face of Joe Allen.

Welsh international Allen had reacted angrily to Deeney for perceived unsportsmanlike behaviour when the Watford forward tried to cross the ball into the Stoke penalty area rather than hand back possession after a Stoke player had put the ball out of play because a player was lying on the ground injured.

Both players were booked but Deeney - Watford's captain - was subsequently charged by the FA over the incident.

Deeney will miss Premier League matches at Everton on Nov 5, West Ham's visit on Nov 19 and the trip to Newcastle on Nov25.

Both Watford and Stoke - who won the match 1-0 - could face fines if proven guilty after the FA decided to charge the clubs as well. "Watford and Stoke City (have been) charged for failing to control their players during (the) fixture on Oct 28," read a statement from the FA on Tuesday.

Both clubs have until Friday (Nov 3) to respond.