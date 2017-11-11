Football: Treat for ST readers as they meet their favourite stars at the Courts Megastore

SINGAPORE - Local student Guy Tan received an ideal mid-examination respite on Saturday (Nov 11) when he met former Arsenal winger Robert Pires at the Courts Megastore in Tampines.

The 16-year-old, who is in the process of sitting for his O-level examinations, was one of five The Straits Times readers who won passes to meet Masters Football Legends from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The players were Pires and his former Arsenal team-mate Nwankwo Kanu, and former Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Luis Garcia. All are in town for the Battle of the Masters event on Saturday night at the National Stadium.

Guy, who got a football signed by the players, said: "It was pretty interesting because I managed to get something signed by a player I admire, Robert Pires. The numerous goals he scored showed he has the skills and passion for the game."

The Temasek Secondary School student has three papers left, and said with a laugh that perhaps meeting the former players would provide a boost for him to complete his examinations well.

He added: "I'll be displaying (the signed football) in a special place in my room."

Public relations consultant Josiah Tan may be a Manchester United fan, but the 25-year-old was nonetheless thrilled with his experience on Saturday.

"It was a great experience to meet former Premier League players," said Tan, who had taken part in the ST reader contest so that his secondary school friend Zheng Xuan, a fan of Arsenal and Pires, could have a chance to meet the players.

"It's a surreal and fantastic opportunity... it's always nice to meet great people who inspire others."