Football: Totti confirms retirement to take Roma role

Roma's Francesco Totti waves to supporters after his final game at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on May 28, 2017.
Roma's Francesco Totti waves to supporters after his final game at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on May 28, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

ROME (AFP) - Francesco Totti confirmed his retirement on Monday (July 17), the Roma legend announcing he will take a directorship role at the Serie A club.

The 40-year-old played his final game for Roma in May after 24 years with the capital-city side, and decided to call it a day despite being linked with possible moves to Japan and the United States.

"The first part of my life as a football player is over and now another more important one is about to begin," Totti wrote on his Facebook page.

"Until May 28 I only thought about playing football, having fun and making a significant contribution to the team.

"Now I move on, I'm turning over a new leaf."

Totti played 786 matches for Roma in total, scoring a club-record 307 goals, and won the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

The former attacking midfielder will work alongside new Roma sporting director Monchi and recently-appointed coach Eusebio di Francesco.

"I had 25 years and more of history with Roma," Totti added.

"The field of play has given me so much and I tried to give so much to these people, who day after day have shown me so much love.

"The beginning of a new phase, a new adventure now starts... I want to be everything and nothing, I want to be an important figure for Rome and for Roma and truly understand what I'll do."

