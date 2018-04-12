Football: Tottenham boss Pochettino says top-four race far from over

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League is far from over and has warned his players not to underestimate opponents in the final stretch of the season.

Tottenham currently occupy fourth place with 67 points, 10 points ahead of nearest challengers Chelsea, and the ambitious London club are on course to bring Champions League soccer to their new stadium next season.

Pochettino, however, said his team could not afford to step off the gas yet and must look to secure three points against misfiring leaders Manchester City at home on Saturday (April 14).

"In football, until you have achieved what you want, it is never over," Pochettino told a news conference.

"I think we need to keep pushing, winning games, massive three points against Manchester City. There is still a lot of work to do until the end. You cannot underestimate clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal."

City come into the contest on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, having been beaten at home by neighbours Manchester United in the league and twice by Liverpool in the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is looking to add to his goal tally as he chases a third straight golden boot award. The 24-year-old is on 25 league goals, four behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race to finish as the league's top scorer.

Kane was awarded the winning goal from last weekend's 2-1 win over Stoke City following an appeal but Pochettino said such details did not matter to him as long as the club is winning.

"For me, I don't care who scores the goals. I care about the three points but it was a club decision to appeal."

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 14 league games, winning 11 and drawing three and have beaten City in their last two meetings at home.