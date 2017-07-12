Football: Top five talents from inaugural Milo Soccer Cup will train in Barcelona

SINGAPORE - Milo Singapore is launching a football tournament for children aged seven to 12 years old, with five of the best participating players winning a trip to Barcelona to train at the FCBEscola Soccer School, the official football school of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Milo Soccer Cup will take place at ITE College (Central) from 9am to 6pm on July 29, and feature three categories: Under 8s, Under 10s and Under 12s.

Local football legend and Milo ambassador Fandi Ahmad heads a panel of judges that will handpick the tournament's five standouts. The panel also includes former national footballers S. Subramani, Nazri Nasir and Malek Awab.

Said Fandi: "Milo has a proven track record in nurturing Singaporean athletes, including myself, and I think events like the Milo Soccer Cup are positive platforms to nurture kids in Singapore so that they can grow up to be strong, resilient individuals who work hard for their goals."

Milo will also be providing members of the public with free breakfast and beverages from a Milo van on the day of the tournament.

Nestle, which produces Milo, announced a global partnership with FC Barcelona in November 2016, the first time it has teamed up with a major football club.

"Milo has been championing youth sport development in Singapore since the 1950s, and we have a rich history in the football scene," said Chow Phee Chat, Nestle Singapore's director of marketing communications and corporate affairs.

"We are hugely excited to launch the Milo Soccer Cup and hope to provide kids with a sporting platform which gives them the opportunity to pick up values like courage,perseverance and teamwork, while discovering up-and-coming young talent in Singapore."

Registration for the tournament is open to boys and girls and will close on July 19. The required forms can be downloaded from http://www.nestle.com.sg/brands/events

The completed forms should be e-mailed to milosoccercup@lfa.sg