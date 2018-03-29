Football: Balestier Khalsa embark on Singapore Premier League journey with Jeep

SINGAPORE - Balestier Khalsa on Thursday (March 29) launched their inaugural Singapore Premier League (SPL) football campaign with the signing of a landmark sponsorship deal with sport utility vehicle brand, Jeep.

The one-year deal that is worth $100,000 is the Tigers' biggest sponsorship contract in its history.

The agreement will see the Toa Payoh Stadium decked out in Jeep branding throughout the course of the year, not just on SPL match days. Jeep vehicles will also be exhibited at Balestier home games, with their players poised to take part in Jeep roadshows and other events.

"The rebranding of the SPL with the focus on youth is timely for us, because Jeep is also rebranding ourselves, with newer, zippier models," said Quah Bee Jin, general manager of Chrysler Jeep Automotive Singapore, after inking the deal at Jeep's Chang Charn Road showroom.

She is the daughter of Singapore football legend Quah Kim Swee, who died in 2015 aged 76. He was one of 11 Quah siblings who represented Singapore in sports.

"We're an outdoorsy brand, and there is a good synergy with a football club that shares similar ideas and values," she added.

Balestier chairman S. Thavaneson was delighted with the partnership.

He said: "There is much on the horizon to be excited about in the local football scene and the aspiring professionals in our sport.

"With the launch of the SPL and the support of like-minded corporations like Jeep, we cannot wait to see the exponential growth of the community and fostering of young talent in Singapore."

Balestier kick off their campaign on next Wednesday (April 4) against Home United at the Bishan Stadium.