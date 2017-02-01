Football: The English Premier League's top 10 January transfers

LONDON (AFP) - The 10 biggest incoming Premier League transfers of the January transfer window after Tuesday's final day of player trading (* denotes fee as reported by British media; £1 = S$1.78, US$1 = S$1.41, €1 = S$1.53):

Palmeiras (Bra) to Manchester City, £27 million* (US$33.6 million):

Jesus, 19, agreed to join City last year, but did not formally complete his transfer until earlier this month. The highly rated Brazil forward has made two City appearances to date and registered his first assist in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United to Everton, £20 million rising to £24 million:

After being frozen out by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, Morgan Schneiderlin moved to Everton on a 41/2-year deal. The move reunited the 27-year-old France international with Ronald Koeman, who was formerly his manager at Southampton.

Genk (Bel) to Leicester City, £15 million*:

Champions Leicester signed Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, 20, in the hope of plugging the gap left by N'Golo Kante's departure to Chelsea last year. "He's an impressive player with a big future," said manager Claudio Ranieri.

Napoli (Ita) to Southampton, £14 million*:

Southampton were the biggest movers on transfer deadline day, shelling out around £14 million to sign 25-year-old Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli. The former Sampdoria striker, capped six times by Italy, signed a 41/2-year deal.

Sunderland to Crystal Palace, £14 million*:

Former Chelsea defender Patrick Van Aanholt, 26, joined Palace from relegation rivals Sunderland on a 41/2-year contract. The Dutchman played an important role as Sunderland avoided relegation under new Palace manager Sam Allardyce last season.

West Bromwich Albion to Stoke City, £12 million rising to £15 million:

After 18 months of stagnation at The Hawthorns, Saido Berahino finally secured the move he has long coveted. The 23-year-old England Under-21, who last played in September, will hope to recapture the form that saw him finish as West Brom's top scorer in the 2014-15 season with 20 goals.

Leicester City to Crystal Palace, £12 million:

Ghana winger Jeff Schlupp, made 24 appearances as Leicester won the league last season, but decided to find pastures new after falling down the pecking order. He made an inauspicious home debut, an attack of cramp allowing Seamus Coleman to earn Everton a 1-0 win with a late strike.

Charlton Athletic to Everton, £11 million*:

Ademola Lookman, 19, became the most expensive player in the history of England's third tier when he left League One side Charlton for Goodison Park on a 41/2-year deal. The England Under-20 international had a dream debut, scoring a late goal in a 4-0 rout of Manchester City.

Hull City to West Ham United, £10.2 million:

To the evident disappointment of incoming Hull manager Marco Silva, top scorer Robert Snodgrass was allowed to join West Ham on a 31/2-year contract. The Scotland international, who is expected to take over set-piece duties from the departed Dimitri Payet, said he had joined a club with "real ambition".

Hull City to West Bromwich Albion, £10 million*:

In a further blow to Hull's hopes of avoiding relegation, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jake Livermore was given permission to join West Brom. The 27-year-old had been at Hull since August 2013.