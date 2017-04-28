Football: Team LKT issue closing statement ahead of FAS election

SINGAPORE - Team LKT, one of the two teams contesting the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election, issued a closing statement on Friday (April 28) ahead of the historic polls the following day.

The side is led by lawyer and former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong. They will be facing the Game Changers led by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng.

Bernard Tan, Team LKT's nominee for the deputy president's post, said in a statement to affiliates: "In the light of recent events, integrity is even more important. It is extremely important that the FAS leadership restores the respect and confidence of all stakeholders in the sport.

"This is not only crucial for the players, coaches, officials and administrators who work under the umbrella of the FAS and its clubs, but also those who support the sport with its funding - sponsors and grant providers - without which, the FAS activities would be severely affected. We ask for the voters to vote for a FAS whose leadership is one that stakeholders can trust completely to operate with transparency and integrity and retain the confidence of all.

"We have also promised to be more inclusive in approach and more consultative in decision making. We have shown in the provisional council that core members of Team LKT are willing to listen and where possible, respond to the pain points of the clubs. We will continue to with this approach.

"Lastly, we have promised real change to bring football to a better place with the 10-point plan we have laid out in the manifesto. Ideas and plans are at inception only worth the paper they are printed on. Where Team LKT has a key advantage is that it can hit the ground running. We know the organisation and we know the eco-system."

Tan also elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by Team LKT so far. For example, discussions have taken place with the Singapore Land Authority and Housing Development Board to free up more areas for play, there are also plans to get more schools to join FAS' youth development schemes.

Sponsorships had also been secured for the National Football League and S-League. Team LKT had also set a 30-day target to set up key task forces in areas of governance, structure and organisation of the FAS, commercialisation, facilities, competitions, youth development, women's football and the national team.