Football: Tanjong Katong Primary's Alvin Wong one of five budding players selected to go on Barcelona trip

SINGAPORE - Tanjong Katong Primary six footballer Alvin Wong has impressed with his skills so much that three secondary schools have already offered him DSA (Direct School Admission) routes to their schools.

But the 12-year-old centre midfielder is expected to undergo a humbling experience when he goes to Barcelona to visit the Catalan giants' football school FCBEscola Barcelona for about a week in October. just next to FCBEscola Barcelona.

Alvin, who lists Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic as one of his favourite players, said with a laugh: "I've always gone into matches thinking that I'm the best player on the field. I've always expected myself to become the Man of the Match."

His father Kent Wong, a 47-year-old sales director, said he hopes that the trip will hone his second son's character in leadership and grace. He said: "He knows that he is good. He's still young and he's learning how to use it to help his team-mates."

Alvin's talent caught the attention of a team of former national players including Fandi Ahmad, Nazri Nasir, Lee Man Hon, Rezal Hassan and S. Subramani on Saturday (July 29) at the inaugural Milo Soccer Cup held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

At the end of the friendly non-competitive tournament, Alvin was one of five budding players from the ages of seven to 12 selected to go for the trip.

The others are Muhamad Ali Manaf, 12, Rayan Putra Wilden, nine, Caden Pereira, seven, and Aiman Zayani Yazid, 10.

Fandi urged them to learn as much as they can from the trip. He said: "This is a chance for them to learn more about the world's football. I hope they excel and be excited to see football as a possible career to pursue."

Besides picking up new skills, Alvin hopes to be able to get autographs from Barcelona stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, given that the latter rejects a transfer to stay at the Camp Nou.