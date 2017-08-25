Football: Tampines Rovers chairman Krishna Ramachandra steps down

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has confirmed that Krishna Ramachandra has stepped down from his role as chairman of Tampines Rovers, effective from Tuesday, Aug 22.

Said Krishna: "It has been an enriching experience being involved with the S.League and Tampines Rovers. I have certainly learnt a lot during my tenure.

"Perhaps the most important thing I observed is that there was and there still remains a lot of passion and interest in football in Singapore - I hope that will eventually translate to the revival and resurgence of Singapore as a footballing nation."

Krishna, a corporate lawyer, took over the chairmanship of the five-time S-League champions from Teo Hock Seng in November 2015.

He first announced his intentions to relinquish the reigns at the Stags on June 21, citing work demands.

Since then, he has been working with the FAS to review matters regarding the club's accounts, financial position and matters of governance in line with preparations for a new chairman to take over.

FAS vice-president Edwin Tong thanked Krishna for his work as Stags chairman. He said: "(Krishna) has said that he will continue to contribute to Singapore football in other capacities in the future, and I am sure he will do so, and also make active and positive contributions to our football ecosystem."