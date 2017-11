BELFAST (AFP) - Switzerland took a giant step towards qualifying for Russia 2018 on Thursday (Nov 9) but needed a controversial penalty to earn a 1-0 win against Northern Ireland in the first leg of their World Cup play-off.

Vladimir Petkovic's team dominated the match at Windsor Park in Belfast but squandered a succession of chances until Ricardo Rodr¨ªguez converted from the spot with just over half an hour to go after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled the ball.