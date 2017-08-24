Football: Swansea land Hull's Clucas

LONDON (AFP) - Swansea signed Hull midfielder Sam Clucas for a reported £15 million (S$26 million) on Wednesday.

Clucas agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club and is expected to step into the role played by Gylfi Sigurdsson before the Iceland international moved to Everton last week.

The 26-year-old is Swansea manager Paul Clement's first signing since Sigurdsson's £45 million transfer.

If Clucas fulfils incentives in the deal, his transfer fee can reach £16.5 million, which would be a new Swansea record.

"Because of my playing background, I never thought I would play in the Premier League so I relished every game I played," Clucas said.

"Once you've had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back.

"So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands."

Clucas shone for Hull last season despite their relegation from the top-flight and appeared three times in the Championship this season before missing last weekend's match against QPR as speculation mounted about his future.

After being released by Leicester as youngster, Clucas revived his career with a spell at the Glenn Hoddle Academy.

He played for Mansfield and Chesterfield before joining Hull in 2015.

Clucas could make his Swansea debut in Saturday's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.