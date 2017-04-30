Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League after Bournemouth defeat

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe look dejected after the match.
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe look dejected after the match.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunderland manager David Moyes and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.
Sunderland manager David Moyes and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
31 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League with four games still remaining after Josh King struck two minutes from the end to give Bournemouth the three points.

With Hull City earning a point at Southampton, David Moyes' Sunderland were left bottom of the table with 21 points, 13 points away from safety with just 12 points available.

The impressive King had hit the woodwork in the 20th minute with a clever, curling shot from a tight angle but grabbed the winner with a close-range shot from a Ryan Fraser pass.

Sunderland created little in attack with their best chance of the second half coming from George Honeyman whose shot at the near post, after good work from Fabio Borini, was well saved by Artur Boruc.

 
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping