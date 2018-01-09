Football: Sultan of Selangor's Cup to be played on Aug 25 at the Shah Alam Stadium

SINGAPORE - The 17th edition of the Sultan of Selangor's Cup will be played on Aug 25 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup, which was initiated last year, will be played at 5pm on that day, followed by the Veterans match at 8pm. The clash between the Singapore Selection team and the Selangor Selection side will take place at 9pm the same night.

FAS vice-president and co-chairman of The Sultan of Selangor's Cup Teo Hock Seng said: "The Sultan of Selangor's Cup has become a permanent fixture in our Singapore football calendar, and it is an event that many of our fans look forward to every year.

"With our focus on youth in domestic football, I am excited to see new talents emerge in this match steeped in history and sporting rivalry."

The competition was first mooted in 2001 to revive the rivalry between the two sides during the Malaysia Cup days.

The Singapore Selection side beat the Selangor side 3-2 last year at the National Stadium, in front of a crowd of 25,619, the hosts racing to a 3-0 lead through goals by Khairul Nizam, Shakir Hamzah and Faris Ramli in the first 60 minutes before the visitors struck back through Safee Sali and Gonzalo Soto to reduce the deficit.