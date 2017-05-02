Football: Sultan of Selangor Cup to be held in Singapore for the first time since 2009

SINGAPORE - The 16th edition of the Sultan of Selangor Cup will be held at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, May 6. This is the first time the Republic has hosted the annual friendly since 2009.

The main match between a Singapore Selection side and their Selangor Selection counterparts will take place after the traditional curtain-raiser match between the Singapore Veterans and Selangor Veterans.

A Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup match will also be held for the first time this year, where the Singapore Sports School's Under-16 side will play against the Selangor Combined Schools team before the Veterans match.

Fandi Ahmad, head coach of the Singapore Selection team, has chosen a 21-strong team for the match. He said: "The team has a good mix of young and experienced players, with some quality foreign players from the S-League as well.

"I hope the fans will come and show their support for the players and the Singapore Selection, especially since we have heard that Selangor will be bringing in thousands of fans to support their side.

"We cannot let the National Stadium become their home ground."

Tickets for the match are on sale, priced at $3 for concession tickets and $8 for adults. They are available from www.sportshubtix.com, and from the Sports Hub Box Office, SingPost outlets and the Sports Hub hotline (+65-3158 7888).

Singapore Selection side - Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Zaiful Nizam Abdullah. Defenders: Ho Wai Loon, Irfan Fandi, Afiq Yunos, Faritz Hameed, Shakir Hamzah, Zulfahmi Arifin, Yasutaka Yanagi. Midfielders: Hariss Harun, Kento Nagasaki, Hami Syahin Said, Raihan Rahman, Shahril Ishak, Yasir Hanapi. Forwards: Taufik Suparno, Khairul Amri, Khairul Nizam, Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak, Stipe Plazibat.