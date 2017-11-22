Football: Sterling strikes late to earn Man City top spot

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) - Pep Guardiola's Manchester City secured top spot in Champions League Group F after Raheem Sterling's late strike snatched a 1-0 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday (Nov 21).

With City having already booked a place in the last 16, Guardiola shuffled his pack, making seven changes to his starting XI, and he had to wait until the 88th minute for his side to make the breakthrough.

Sterling's strike, after a one-two with Ilkay Gundogan, means City have now won their last 17 games in all competitions, including a victory on penalties over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup.

Shakhtar Donetsk's defeat at Napoli meant City would have topped the group regardless of the result at the Etihad Stadium, but Sterling's goal maintained their 100 percent record in the competition.

The match also gave Guardiola an opportunity to hand a competitive debut to 17-year-old midfielder Phil Foden, star of England's recent triumph at the Under-17 World Cup, who came on as a late substitute.

Having failed to match Napoli's result, Dutch champions Feyenoord cannot now secure even the consolation of a Europa League berth.

Though City controlled possession in the first half, the runaway Premier League leaders had trouble grinding out clear chances.

Sergio Aguero sent a tame shot straight at Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones, who also produced an unconvincing parry to fend off a sighter from Sterling.

With Eliaquim Mangala deputising for the injured John Stones at the other end, City looked less secure at the back than in recent weeks and the visitors gave them a number of uncomfortable moments.

City goalkeeper Ederson atoned for a heavy touch with a last-ditch tackle on Jean-Paul Boethius and rushed out bravely to save from Tonny Vilhena, while Sam Larsson curled narrowly wide.

When City did get in behind Feyenoord, Sterling teeing up Bernardo Silva after a left-to-right dart along the edge of the box, the Portuguese could only prod a meek effort into Jones's gloves.

Kevin De Bruyne was booked on the hour for a clumsy trip on Steven Berghuis, ruling him out of City's trip to Donetsk on December 6.

The Belgium midfielder almost put City ahead with a daisy-cutter that skimmed past the left-hand post and both Yaya Toure and Aguero also went close as the second half wore on.

But City's failure to make their territorial dominance count left them vulnerable and Berghuis almost put Feyenoord ahead with a vicious shot that Ederson did well to tip over the bar.

Local youngster Foden, born in nearby Stockport, made his entrance in place of Toure with 15 minutes remaining and was roared onto the pitch.

It looked like he would have to wait for his first taste of victory in a City shirt, only for Sterling to play a quick wall pass with Gundogan before coolly dinking the ball over the onrushing Jones.