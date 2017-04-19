Football: Argentina stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero to play friendly against Lions at National Stadium

SINGAPORE - Argentina star Lionel Messi is set to play at the National Stadium on June 13, representing his country in a friendly match against the Lions.

The match between Singapore's national football team, ranked a lowly 159 by Fifa, and world No. 2 Argentina marks the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) 125th anniversary. The South American giants are likely to field a full-strength team who include Barcelona forward Messi, Paris Saint-Germain winger Ángel di María and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Organised by the FAS and international sport and entertainment promoter Unicess, the match is part of a four-nation tour that will see Argentina play top-ranked Brazil in Melbourne on June 9, while the latter take on Australia in Melbourne on June 13.

Last month, Messi was suspended for Argentina's next four competitive internationals for swearing at a match official during the World Cup qualifier against Chile.

Lions coach V. Sundramoorthy said the match will benefit local players and coaches "in terms of invaluable exposure, as well as enhance the level of sporting entertainment for fans in Singapore".

He added: "I am looking forward to leading my country against the two-time Fifa World Cup champions, and we hope that Singaporeans will come out in force to cheer us on."

Tickets for the match are available at www.sportshubtix.sg from 9am on Thursday (April 20), priced from $40 to $188 each. Children's and senior citizens' tickets are available at $25 each.