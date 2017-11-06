Football: Spurs' Son Heung Min spurred on after overtaking 'idol' Park Ji Sung as the Premier League's top Asian scorer

(REUTERS) - Tottenham's Son Heung Min is keen to continue his goalscoring exploits, the forward said as he became the Premier League's highest scoring Asian after scoring the winner in Sunday's (Nov 5) 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The South Korean international surpassed compatriot and retired Manchester United midfielder Park Ji Sung with a curler just outside the box for his third goal of the season in all competitions to get Tottenham the win at Wembley.

Spurs are level with second-placed United on 23 points after 11 league games, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

"It was a special day for me," Son told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) "Park Ji Sung had the record and he's my idol. He's a legend. He's got everything. I've a lot to do to catch him.

"It's a record which makes me happy. I can enjoy this day but I'm still hungry. I hope I can score many, many goals for Spurs."

Son is likely to feature in South Korea's upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Serbia before league action returns with the north London derby on Nov 18 as Tottenham travel to Arsenal.