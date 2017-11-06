Football: Spurs' Son Heung Min spurred on after overtaking 'idol' Park Ji Sung as the Premier League's top Asian scorer

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Nov 5, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
3 hours ago

(REUTERS) - Tottenham's Son Heung Min is keen to continue his goalscoring exploits, the forward said as he became the Premier League's highest scoring Asian after scoring the winner in Sunday's (Nov 5) 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The South Korean international surpassed compatriot and retired Manchester United midfielder Park Ji Sung with a curler just outside the box for his third goal of the season in all competitions to get Tottenham the win at Wembley.

Spurs are level with second-placed United on 23 points after 11 league games, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

"It was a special day for me," Son told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) "Park Ji Sung had the record and he's my idol. He's a legend. He's got everything. I've a lot to do to catch him.

"It's a record which makes me happy. I can enjoy this day but I'm still hungry. I hope I can score many, many goals for Spurs."

Son is likely to feature in South Korea's upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Serbia before league action returns with the north London derby on Nov 18 as Tottenham travel to Arsenal.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing