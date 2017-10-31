Football: Spurs impose life bans on 2 fans who chucked urine at West Ham supporters

After West Ham's victory during the League Cup at Wembley, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters.
After West Ham's victory during the League Cup at Wembley, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Oct 31, 2017, 6:14 pm SGT

(REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur have issued life bans to two supporters who threw urine at away fans during last Wednesday's (Oct 25) 3-2 defeat by West Ham in the League Cup at Wembley.

After West Ham's victory, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters.

Tottenham investigated the incident and identified the two offenders.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video," a Tottenham spokesman told Sky Sports.

West Ham came back from 0-2 down at half-time to clinch victory and progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup where they will face Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands