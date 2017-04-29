Football: SportSG CEO tells new FAS council that public funding will depend on maintenance of 'high standard of regulatory compliance'

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin has urged the new leaders of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) to "maintain a high standard of regulatory compliance and best practice".

In a statement sent to media, he warned them that "future public funding support will very much depend on this, and the confidence in the FAS' strategies, plans and actions to develop football in Singapore and our national teams".

The SportSG chief issued the statement following news that Team LKT, led by lawyer and former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, had swept all 15 council positions at stake in Saturday's (April 29) election.

He also urged Team LKT to continue engaging stakeholders to unite and grow the sport, echoing Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu's call earlier.

This was a nod to the acrimonious campaign between Team LKT and the Game Changers led by Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng.

Lim Teck Yin's statement in full reads:

"SportSG would like to congratulate the FAS for successfully conducting its elections, and wish the new FAS Council all the very best in leading the football fraternity in Singapore.

"The elected FAS leadership should continue to engage their stakeholders to unite and grow the sport. As a registered charity and Institution of a Public Character (IPC), the FAS must maintain a high standard of regulatory compliance and best practice. Future public funding support will very much depend on this, and the confidence in the FAS' strategies, plans and actions to develop football in Singapore and our national teams.

"ActiveSG and the FAS, together with other partners are already collaborating to enhance the quality and access to junior football programmes. SportSG looks forward to working with Mr Lim Kia Tong and his team on all other aspects of football ecosystem development in Singapore."