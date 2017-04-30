Football: S'pore U-22s and U-20s to face Vanuatu in three friendlies this week

Singapore's under-20 team training with coach Fandi Ahmad (in blue) in Mauritius in March 2017.
Singapore's under-20 team training with coach Fandi Ahmad (in blue) in Mauritius in March 2017. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Published
57 min ago

SINGAPORE - As part of their preparations for the upcoming 2017 Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, Vanuatu are holding a training camp in Singapore from Sunday (April 30) to May 8.

As part of their preparations, they will play Singapore's U-22 and U-20 national teams over the next week.

The 24-team U-20 World Cup is from May 20 to June 11. Vanuatu are in Group B alongside Venezuela, Mexico and Germany.

Schedule of Vanuatu's friendlies in Singapore:

May 1: Singapore U-22s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Choa Chu Kang stadium, 4pm

May 4: Singapore U-22s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Queenstown stadium, 7pm

May 7: Singapore U-20s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Bishan stadium, 5pm

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping