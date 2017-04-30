Football: S'pore U-22s and U-20s to face Vanuatu in three friendlies this week

SINGAPORE - As part of their preparations for the upcoming 2017 Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, Vanuatu are holding a training camp in Singapore from Sunday (April 30) to May 8.

As part of their preparations, they will play Singapore's U-22 and U-20 national teams over the next week.

The 24-team U-20 World Cup is from May 20 to June 11. Vanuatu are in Group B alongside Venezuela, Mexico and Germany.

Schedule of Vanuatu's friendlies in Singapore:

May 1: Singapore U-22s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Choa Chu Kang stadium, 4pm

May 4: Singapore U-22s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Queenstown stadium, 7pm

May 7: Singapore U-20s vs Vanuatu U-20s, Bishan stadium, 5pm