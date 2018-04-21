Football: Speculation intensifies over Andres Iniesta's likely transfer to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

CHONGQING (XINHUA) - SWM chairman Gong Daxing has hinted that Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is expected to complete his Chinese Super League (CSL) move in the summer.

SWM is Chongqing Dangdai Lifan's title sponsor and Gong told Xinhua that SWM was "looking forward to seeing Iniesta playing a vital role in the club".

Reports in Spanish media have said that Iniesta's lawyer and agent have come to an agreement with a CSL team last week and he will leave Barcelona for China on June 30.

However, it remains up in the air which team the player may join.

The 33-year-old is set to announce his decision after the King's Cup final against Sevilla.

While Tianjin Quanjian and Hebei Fortune remain keen on his services, latest reports suggest Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have won the race for Iniesta.

Chonqing club president Jiang Lizhang, who is also the chairman of Spanish LaLiga side Granada, and his marketing agency Desports have already worked with Iniesta before, and a reported deal for the veteran's transfer appears likely.

Jiang's influence in Spanish football has grown bigger after he bought over Granada and a local football agency.

Last summer, Iniesta accepted an invitation by Jiang to pay a visit to Chongqing.

The club has declined to comment on any confirmation of Iniesta's transfer.

Gong has, however, revealed on social media that he supports the move because Chinese football needs this and (that the) fans are expecting this.

He also told Xinhua that SWM is positive about the possibility of Iniesta leaving the Nou Camp.

"Iniesta's arrival would be beneficial for Chongqing, and a great bonus for our brand as well." Gong added.