Football: Spanish federation chief Angel Maria Villar detained - judicial source

Madrid (AFP) - The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Angel Maria Villar, was detained by police on Tuesday as part of a corruption probe, a judicial source said.

Villar, 67, a former Spanish international footballer, was being held on suspicion of abusing his position to embezzle funds from the federation, among other charges, the source said.

His son Gorka and another federation official were also detained in the probe which notably focuses on match fixing at international level, the source told AFP.