Football: Spanish club Valencia inks three-year partnership with Johor Darul Takzim

Valencia CF's Commercial and Marketing Director Peter Draper and JDT's Honorary Secretary Mohd Fahmy Yahya pose for a photo with a model of the Mestalla, flanked by Valencia CF coaches, Gonzalo Sanz Zaballos and Jose Requena.
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Spanish football club Valencia has announced a three-year partnership with Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim on Wednesday (Jan 11).

As part of the agreement, two coaches from the Valencia academy will move to Johor to work with JD T sports director Alistair Edwards. The La Liga side is owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

The duo will help shape programmes in JDT's academy across various age groups, based on Valencia's methodologies and development philosophies. They will also guide JDT's academy coaches.

Edwards said: "Valencia CF Academy is one of the most admired in Europe and has an outstanding record of developing young players. Having visited their training complex and spent a lot of time understanding their methodologies, we are thrilled at the prospect of working with one of the giants of Spanish football."

