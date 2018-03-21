Football: Spain's prosecutor seeks five-year sentence for Xabi Alonso over €2m tax fraud

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spain's state prosecutor said on Wednesday (March 21) that the office was seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of €4 million (S$6.5 million) for former Spanish footballer Xabi Alonso over accusations of tax fraud.

The prosecutor said in a statement that the 36-year-old, who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and the Spanish national team, is accused of defrauding the country of some €2 million between 2010 and 2012.

The prosecutor called for the same sentence to be applied to Alonso's financial adviser Ivan Zaldua Azcuenaga and the administrator of consultancy shell company, Ignasi Maestre Casanova.