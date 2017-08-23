Football: Southampton sign Lazio defender Hoedt

Hoedt (centre, right) during a World Cup 2018 qualifier between the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Hoedt (centre, right) during a World Cup 2018 qualifier between the Netherlands and Luxembourg.PHOTO: AFP
Published
25 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Southampton signed Netherlands defender Wesley Hoedt from Lazio for a reported £15 million (S$26 million) on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Hoedt agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club and will arrive at St Mary's as a potential replacement for his compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, but Saints insists he will not be sold, even though the central defender has still not joined first-team training under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

Hoedt began his career at AZ Alkmaar in his home country before moving to Lazio in 2015.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The 23-year-old, who made his senior international debut earlier this year, can't wait to get started in the Premier League.

"I'm really happy to be here. I think Southampton is a really big club, so it's a good next step for me to come here and to play in the Premier League and try to help the best I can," Hoedt told Saints' website.

Hoedt is Southampton's third signing since last season after the arrivals of midfielder Mario Lemina and defender Jan Bednarek.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia