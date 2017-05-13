Football: Social media reacts to Chelsea's Premier League triumph

SINGAPORE - Chelsea have won the 2016/17 Premier League title after a late Michy Batshuayi goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Bromich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday (May 12) night in England.
The London club are 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have three games left and cannot catch the Blues.
This is Chelsea's fifth league title since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003 and manager Antonio Conte's first in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.
ST looks at some of the reactions on social media after Chelsea's latest triumph.
1. Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea Striker and match-winner
2. Justin Rose, Professional golfer, winner of 2013 U.S Open and Masters runner-up
3. D'banj, Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host.
4. Michael Ballack, former Germany and Chelsea player
5. Piers Morgan, British journalist and television personality, known Arsenal fan
6. Gary Lineker, former England and Spurs striker, current pundit
7. John Terry, Chelsea captain
8. Demba Ba, former Chelsea striker
9. Frank Lampard, former Chelsea midfielder and record goalscorer
10. Didier Drogba, former Chelsea striker