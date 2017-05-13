Football: Social media reacts to Chelsea's Premier League triumph

SINGAPORE - Chelsea have won the 2016/17 Premier League title after a late Michy Batshuayi goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Bromich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday (May 12) night in England.

The London club are 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have three games left and cannot catch the Blues.

This is Chelsea's fifth league title since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003 and manager Antonio Conte's first in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

ST looks at some of the reactions on social media after Chelsea's latest triumph.

1. Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea Striker and match-winner

See yall latahhhh pic.twitter.com/Ehn1oKc5zo — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017

2. Justin Rose, Professional golfer, winner of 2013 U.S Open and Masters runner-up

3. D'banj, Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host.

Congratulations Chelsea. — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) May 12, 2017

4. Michael Ballack, former Germany and Chelsea player

5. Piers Morgan, British journalist and television personality, known Arsenal fan

Congrats to Chelsea, best team in the League with a magnificently passionate, inspiring manager. pic.twitter.com/MG9ClAKbSR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2017

6. Gary Lineker, former England and Spurs striker, current pundit

Congratulations to @ChelseaFC on becoming Premier League Champions. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2017

7. John Terry, Chelsea captain

🍾🍾🍾 🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on May 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

8. Demba Ba, former Chelsea striker

9. Frank Lampard, former Chelsea midfielder and record goalscorer

10. Didier Drogba, former Chelsea striker