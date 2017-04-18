Football: Sky's the limit for prodigious Marcus Rashford, says Matteo Darmian

Manchester, United Kingdom (AFP) - Matteo Darmian has backed Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford to become one of the world's top forwards after seeing him score in Sunday's 2-0 win at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Rashford opened the scoring at Old Trafford after being played in by man-of-the-match Ander Herrera, who scored United's second goal as manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed a victory over his former club.

It was Rashford's ninth goal of a season that has seen the 19-year-old find life tough after a superb breakthrough campaign last term.

"I think Marcus is a great player," Italian international full-back Darmian said.

"He is still very, very young and I think he is very important for us.

"With his quality, he can be one of the top players, one of the most important players, in the world.

"I think he is very good in every part of the game, he has a very good shot, movement, speed."

He added: "Sometimes for a striker, it is normal there is a not as good period (scoring goals) but I hope he continues like this....because it helps the team to reach their objective."