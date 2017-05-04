Football: Singapore to take part in inaugural AFF Under-15 girls' championship

SINGAPORE - Singapore will be participating in the inaugural Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Girls' Championship from May 8-20 in Vientiane, Laos.

The Republic has been drawn in Group B, alongside the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor Leste and Indonesia.

Group A will feature the likes of Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The semi-finals will be held on May 18, with the third-place playoff and final on May 20.

Yeong Sheau Shyan, the team's coach, said: "We are fielding a very young team in this tournament, with an average age of 13.22 years, because we are looking ahead to the qualifiers of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Under-16 Championships 2019 which will be held in 2018."

The AFF U-15 Girls' Championship will take the place of the annual AFC U-14 Girls' Regional Championship. Held biennially, this tournament is meant to develop players for the AFC U-16 Qualifiers, and eventually the AFC U-16 Championship.

"Giving our young players exposure at the international level is important for their development. The girls have been preparing well, and we are looking forward to the tournament," said Yeong.

