Football: Sigurdsson stunner for Everton sinks Swansea at Goodison

(REUTERS) - Everton continued their revival under Sam Allardyce with a 3-1 win over bottom club Swansea City that moved them up to ninth place in the Premier League on Monday (Dec 18).

Everton had gone behind in the first half but recovered to take a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute when Gylfi Sigurdsson, a close-season signing from Swansea, beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with a perfectly struck shot into the far corner.

A 73rd minute Wayne Rooney penalty wrapped up the win after Martin Olsson was ruled to have brought down Jonjoe Kenny.

Swansea, who lost striker Wilfried Bony to injury after four minutes and have now lost their last six away games, had taken a surprise lead in the 35th when Leroy Fer lost his marker and netted a Tom Carroll corner from close range.

Everton got on level terms just before halftime when Wayne Rooney's penalty kick was pushed against the post by Fabianski but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on hand to drive in the rebound.