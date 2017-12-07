Football: Sevilla through after Maribor draw

MARIBOR, Slovenia (REUTERS) - Sevilla stuttered into the last 16 of the Champions League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Group E's bottom side Maribor.

Liverpool's convincing victory over Shakhtar Donetsk - the Spanish team's rivals for second place - ensured that even after dropping points to Maribor, they progressed to the knockout stage.

Marcos Tavares stunned the Spaniards with the opening goal after 10 minutes, heading home Martin Milec's cross from close range.

But in a one-sided second half, Sevilla breached the stubborn home defence when goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic failed to keep out substitute Ganso's low shot following good work by Joaquin Correa.

Maribor, the Slovenian champions, were already consigned to bottom place after scoring two goals in five group matches before this, their third draw in the competition.