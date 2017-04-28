Football: Sevilla close in on Champions League football next season

Madrid (AFP) - Wissam Ben Yedder struck a 79th-minute winner as Sevilla defeated 10-man Celta Vigo 2-1 on Thursday to move eight points clear in LaLiga's fourth and final Champions League spot.

Joaquin Correa rounded off a superb run with a top-corner finish to give Sevilla the lead shortly after half time at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Iago Aspas replied with a penalty on 53 minutes, but Celta soon found themselves a man down after Pablo Hernandez was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Ben Yedder then stabbed in a cross from fellow Frenchman Samir Nasri 11 minutes from time to send Sevilla level on points with Atletico Madrid, with four games of the season remaining.

Earlier, Eibar's flickering European hopes looked to be finally extinguished after a 0-0 draw with mid-table Alaves left them seven points adrift of sixth-placed Real Sociedad.