Football: Seven days for Spanish to send Neymar certificate, says French league

PARIS (AFP) - The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have seven days to send an international transfer certificate to the French league (LFP) for Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain, LFP director-general Didier Quillot said on Saturday (Aug 5).

The LFP sent an application for the certificate to the RFEF on Thursday night, after the Brazilian had paid his €222-million (S$357 million) release clause to Barcelona.

"They have seven days to reply, so if at the end of these seven days the Spanish federation have not sent this certificate, then well, it will be Fifa who will take the file," Quillot told Bein Sports.

"I hope things will be settled quickly, that we can get this certificate soon, that we can ratify the contract and that Neymar can play against Guingamp at the Roudourou next week."

The forward was presented to PSG fans at the Parc des Princes before their season-opening 2-0 win over Amiens on Saturday, but could not play because of the wait for the certificate.

He will be hoping to make his debut at Guingamp next Sunday.