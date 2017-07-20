Football: Sergio Aguero going nowhere says Pep Guardiola

Houston (AFP) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday he had no plans to sell Sergio Aguero but confirmed the club was in talks with "three or four" potential new signings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester City's Houston derby with Manchester United on Thursday, Guardiola attempted to draw a line under speculation about the Argentina striker's future.

"He's our player. He will remain here," Guardiola said of Aguero.

The City boss, meanwhile, was coy about a possible move for Arsenal's Chilean international Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez is reportedly keen to leave the Emirates although manager Arsene Wenger has indicated the player is not for sale.

"Alexis is a player from Arsenal. Arsene said that, it's because he knows more than me," Guardiola said.

The Spaniard appeared to confirm City's interest in Real Madrid defender Danilo and Monaco's Benjamin Mendy but again declined to go into details.

"We are talking to three or four players - with the next three, four, five years in mind. They are young players," he said.

"We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.

"Mendy is the same case as Danilo. We have targets and we see what happens. He's a Monaco player so I'm quiet in my comments."

City, meanwhile, are planning to offload striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who is on the brink of a deal to join former champions Leicester City.

Guardiola said the 20-year-old Nigerian needed regular football.

"Kelechi's a young player. It's not easy for him," he said. "He needs to play at that age and that's why he and the club decided it was best for him to leave."

City open their pre-season US tour against United at Houston's NRG Stadium on Thursday. They then face Real Madrid at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 26 before taking on Tottenham in Nashville on July 29.