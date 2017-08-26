Football: Second edition of Tango League draws over a hundred participants

SINGAPORE - Over a hundred football enthusiasts gathered at *SCAPE on Friday (Aug 25) evening for the second edition of the Tango League, a unique urban football competition.

Eight teams were selected to swap their cleats for court shoes as they went head-to-head for football supremacy. Selected participants also got the chance to play an exhibition match against local football stars such as Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Khairul Nizam as well as former Lions captain Aleksander Duric.

Team Happy Family (HF) triumphed 5-0 over Team JSSL in the final to walk away with $1,500 worth of prizes. Said HF team captain Luis Lim: "Tango League is really a new concept and it was an amazing experience for us. Although the other team put up a strong fight, it was our team chemistry and on-court creativity that made the difference."

Organisers also handed out a adidas one-year boot deal to the competition's most valuable player - 25-year-old Muhammad Nurul from team HF. He said: "The competition was tough but our team managed to prevail. Football is not an individual game. Without the support of my team, I would have not been able to win the title."

The brand also welcomed its newest addition to the adidas Creator family, Singapore international footballer, Safuwan Baharudin. The 26-year-old is currently playing in the Malaysia Super League with PDRM FA.

Safuwan said: "As athletes, we constantly push the boundaries in everything we do to bring out our best during competitions. However, to make a difference in the game and inspire people, we need to be creative - in the way we play, train and live as athletes. I hope to continue to inspire the youths to pursue their sporting dreams and I can't wait to work with adidas to extend this story."

Joseph Lee, brand manager of adidas Singapore, added: "Following the success of the first edition of Tango League in Singapore, the second event has grown into a massive experience to unite the football community.

"The youth teams displayed an inspiring show of sportsmanship, creativity and perseverance during this event. (Playing in an urban environment) adds an additional dimension to the game by bringing to life pop-culture elements that youths resonate with to the sport they love."