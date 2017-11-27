Football: Sanchez spot-on in stoppage time to give Arsenal win at Burnley and lift them to fourth

(REUTERS) - An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the English Premier League on Sunday to send the Londoners up to fourth place.

Burnley, on the back of three straight wins, started strongly and went close in the 15th minute when Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the post after a flowing counter-attack.

After Aaron Ramsey missed a good chance, Nacho Monreal fired just wide of Nick Pope's post as the Gunners ended the half strongly.

But there were few chances in a tight second period.

The Gunners grabbed the winner in injury time when Aaron Ramsay went down under a challenge from James Tarkowski and Sanchez converted the spot kick.

